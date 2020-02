Make plans to attend an informal gathering of your fellow 27th Street Business District business owners on Feb. 26 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Round Table Pizza (7011 27th St.).

This casual get-together is a chance to network, talk about the district’s history, what is happening now, and opportunities for its future. All of those who have a stake in the district and its success are encouraged to attend.

For updates on the event and to RSVP, visit the district’s Facebook page.