Sound Credit Union’s Goal Towards the Fight Against Hunger

TACOMA, WA – Sound Credit Union (Sound) is partnering with the Tacoma Stars to support Northwest Harvest by donating $100 for every goal scored at a home game at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, WA.

In 2020, Sound is focusing on the Fight Against Hunger by prioritizing its community impact efforts towards supporting organizations or initiatives that focus on hunger relief. Northwest Harvest is the only nonprofit food bank distributor that operates throughout the entire state of Washington. For every $100 Sound donates to Northwest Harvest, 448 meals are provided to those in need.

“Sound is pleased that we have the opportunity to partner with the Tacoma Stars. Our partnership is a great example of how two organizations can come together and a make an impact within our community,” said Jennifer Reed, VP of Public Relations. “If scoring goals can help make a difference in the Fight Against Hunger, Sound is happy to make a donation to Northwest Harvest.”

Sound is a longtime proud sponsor of the Tacoma Stars – the local Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) affiliate. Their next home game at the accesso ShoWare Center is Thursday, February 27th at 7:30 PM against the Florida Tropics.

About Sound Credit Union

Sound Credit Union was founded in 1940 and today is one of Washington State’s largest credit unions. With 29 full-service branch locations throughout the Puget Sound area, Sound provides their nearly 130,000 members with authentic and trusted financial support and services. Sound is driven by the purpose of standing with members, employees and the community through all waves of life.