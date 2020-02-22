Leavitt Passes Cost of Living Increase for Retirees

At the very end of a long four days of floor debate, Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, passed her bill to fund cost of living adjustments for retired employees in the PERS 1/TRS 1 system. House Bill 1390 provides a one-time 3 percent increase to the retirement benefits of former teachers, corrections officers, social workers, and other state retirees.

“It is time Washington state treats its retirees fairly and equitably,” said Leavitt. “These retirees have seen an increase in their monthly costs, from prescription drug costs to the cost of living in our region. Many of those former state workers live in Pierce County and have seen their purchasing power decline significantly. These people played by the rules and worked hard, and this bill is needed to help them pay for their medication and other costs.”

The bill passed the House unanimously and is sent to the Senate for its consideration.