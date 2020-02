City of Lakewood Seeking Street Sweeping Service Contractor

Sealed proposals will be received by the City of Lakewood at the office of the City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-5027, until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, and not later, and will then be reviewed by Public Works Engineering staff.

This contract consists of providing street sweeping for the City of Lakewood utilizing both power and hand equipment.

Plans, specifications, addenda, and plan holders list for this project are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Public Works”, “City of Lakewood, WA.” Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at (425) 258-1303 should you require further assistance. Informational copies of any available maps, plans, and specifications are on file for inspection in the office of the Lakewood Public Works Engineering Director (253) 589-2489.

Bidders shall be qualified for the type of work proposed. A Bidder’s Minimum Qualifications form is included in the Contract Provisions. Each proposal shall be in accordance with the Contract Provisions. All bids shall be submitted on the prescribed Bid Forms and in the manner as stated in this advertisement and in the Bid Documents.

Proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope with the outside clearly marked with the proposal due date and time, and project name as it appears in this advertisement and the name and address of the bidder. Proposals shall be addressed to the City Clerk, City of Lakewood, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-5027.

The City of Lakewood reserves the right to determine and may waive any informalities or minor defects or reject any and all bids. The City of Lakewood reserves the right to determine the lowest responsible bidder based on factors other than price, including but not limited to the following: liability exposure, references and past performance, history of claims with other agencies on similar projects, inadequate or ambiguous specifications, specifications have been revised, lowest responsible bid deemed not best price obtainable, bids not independently arrived or submitted in bad faith (i.e. price fixing), a determination made that all the necessary requirements of bid process have not been met, insufficient competition, and other claims or other indications that cancellation or rejection of all bids is clearly in the best interest of the City. The City of Lakewood expressly reserves the right to accept the bids and award contracts to responsible bidders which are in the best interest of the City, to postpone the acceptance of bids and the award of the contracts for a period not to exceed 60 days, or to reject any and all bids received and to waive irregularities in the bid or in the bidding.