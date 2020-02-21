Thieves steal CenterForce Transit Van, damage electronic gate

In the overnight hours of Wednesday, Feb. 11, thieves broke into the Centerforce parking lot at 5204 Solberg Drive SW in Lakewood, damaging its electronic gate to steal the nonprofit’s 1996 white Ford cargo van.

While the van was an older model, it had minimal mileage on it and the nonprofit — who supports individuals with a developmental, intellectual and/or physical disability — use this van to transport staff and supplies for events and client outings. The van’s Washington license plate number is B31532V. If you see the van, contact Lakewood Police at 253-830-5000 (Case number is 20-043-00275).

In addition to the van, the electronic gate control box must be replaced as well because of the severity of the damage — it can’t be secured. While Centerforce does have insurance coverage for the gate and van, the deductible of $1,000 each for the gate replacement and van is an unexpected expense. Complicating this issue is a disagreement with the insurance carrier — they are saying it doesn’t have to be completely replaced. Without replacing it with a new box, it leaves Centerforce’s other vehicles vulnerable to additional thefts, said Debby L. Graham, executive director at Centerforce.

Centerforce’s Employment and Community Services programs currently serve 200 individuals (students and adults) with disabilities throughout Pierce, King and Thurston counties. The individuals served have a wide range of disabilities and a number of barriers to traditional employment.