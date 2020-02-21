Steilacoom High’s Shayla McKenzie named Student of the Month by Lakewood Rotary

Shayla McKenzie is a sophomore at Steilacoom High School. She is a wonderful student who values her academics highly. She carries a 3.98 GPA and is a two-sport athlete who participates in track and soccer.

Shayla (left) with Lakewood Rotarian Bon Peterson.

Shayla is also an active member of the yearbook staff who spends more time on campus at student events than the principal! Most importantly, Shayla is a kind student who models excellent behavior and “Steilly” PRIDE every day! They are happy to have her on our campus because she helps make it a great place to be.

The Rotary Club of Lakewood meets every Friday at noon at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club, 13204 Country Club Dr SW, Lakewood, WA 98498. For more information go to lakewoodrotary.com.