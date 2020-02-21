Planning Commission Public Hearing on the 2020 Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Map Amendments

The City of Lakewood Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing for the 2020 Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Map Amendments on March 4, 2020 at 6:30pm in Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA.

All persons may submit written comments about the amendments, or testify at the public hearing.

HEARING DATE: March 4, 2020

TIME: 6:30 PM

PLACE: Lakewood City Hall Council Chambers

6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

There are thirteen amendments. A brief description of the amendments is listed below:

CPA-ZOA-2020-01 (Planned Development Districts (PDDs)):

Amend Comprehensive Plan language at Sections 1.4.2, 2.3.1, 2.3.6, 3.2, 3.2.5, 3.2.8, 3.2.10, and Goal LU-4 to update references to Planned Development Districts. Amend Comprehensive Plan Table 2.3.14 (Application of Designations and Population Densities) density ranges for the Residential Estate and Single-Family Residential Designations for consistency with LMC 18A.40.580 related to Planned Development Districts (PDDs.)

CPA/ZOA-2020-02 (Custer & Bridgeport A):

Amend the Comprehensive Plan land-use map to designate the subject 3 parcels Multi-Family (MF); and Amend the zoning map to zone the subject property Multi-Family 2 (MF2).

CPA/ZOA-2020-03 (Custer & Bridgeport B):

Scrivener correction to amend the Comprehensive Plan land-use map to designate the subject 1 parcel Multi-Family (MF); and No change to zoning is required.

CPA/ZOA-2020-04 (111th & Bridgeport Way West):

Amend the Comprehensive Plan land-use map to designate the subject 4 parcels Multi-Family (MF); and Amend the zoning map to zone the subject property Multi-Family 3 (MF3).

CPA/ZOA-2020-05 (59th Ave. W & Steilacoom Blvd.):

Amend the Comprehensive Plan land-use map to designate the subject 23 parcels to High Density Multi-Family (HD); and Amend the zoning map to zone the subject property Multi-Family 1 (MF1).

CPA/ZOA-2020-06 (Springbrook Neighborhood):

Amend the Comprehensive Plan land-use map to designate the subject 19 parcels in the Springbrook Neighbourhood area per the outcome of the 2019 Lakewood/FEMA flood plain mapping update effort; and Amend the zoning map to zone the subject property per the outcome of the 2019 Lakewood/FEMA flood plain mapping update effort. Remove the Lakewood Station District boundary located within Springbrook.

CPA/ZOA-2020-07 (Bridgeport Way & 123rd):

Amend the Comprehensive Plan land-use map to designate the subject 1 parcel Industrial (I); and Amend the zoning map to zone the subject property to Industrial Business Park (IBP)

CPA/ZOA-2020-08 (Washington Blvd. & Interlaaken Blvd.):

Amend the Comprehensive Plan land-use map to designate the subject 1parcel Mixed Residential (MR); and Amend the zoning map to zone the subject property Mixed Residential 2 (MR2).

CPA/ZOA-2020-09 (Lakewood Transit Station):

Amend the Comprehensive Plan land-use map to designate the subject 2 parcels Public & Semi-Public Institutional (INST); and Amend the zoning map to zone the subject property Public Institutional (PI).

CPA/ZOA-2020-10 (PDD Policy):

Amend the Land Use Policy Chapter of the Comprehensive Plan, adding a new policy:

LU-2.43: Encourage Planned Development District development with higher residential densities provided this type of development incorporates innovative site design, conservation of natural land features, protection of critical area buffers, the use of low-impact development techniques, conservation of energy, and efficient use of open space.

CPA/ZOA-2020-11 (Rail Policy A):

Delete a freight mobility policy from the Comprehensive Plan Transportation Chapter:

T-18.4: Examine the potential of unused or underutilized rail lines in Lakewood for freight rail.

CPA/ZOA-2020-12 (Rail Policy B):

Revise an existing freight mobility policy in the Comprehensive Plan Transportation Chapter:

T-18.6: Promote the continued operation of existing rail lines to serve the transportation needs of Lakewood businesses and Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

CPA/ZOA-2020-13 (Rail Policy C):

Amend the Transportation Chapter of the Comprehensive Plan, adding a new policy:

T-18.10: The City discourages increased freight traffic along this corridor that is above and beyond the activity already in place and does not have a destination within Lakewood or Joint Base Lewis-McChord. With the opening of the Point Defiance Bypass project in support of Amtrak passenger rail coupled with increasing demands on freight rail, there is concern that the Point Defiance Bypass project could eventually lead to increased freight traffic in addition to new passenger rail.

A copy of the application materials is available for inspection in the Community & Economic Development Department at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington. The staff report will be available for inspection as well at least five calendar days prior to the public hearing.

For further information, please contact Tiffany Speir, Long Range & Strategic Planning Manager, City of Lakewood, 6000 Main Street, Lakewood, WA 98499; (253) 983-7702; tspeir@cityoflakewood.us