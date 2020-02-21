Island Arts Presents First Ever Blues Concert on Anderson Island

Submitted by John Ullis.

Island Arts will be presenting the first blues concert on Anderson Island. Ever. This historic event will be Saturday February 29, 2020 at 7 pm. Also historic is the fact that this will be the world premier for the Leap Year Blues Band. The concert will be held at the Johnson Farm Archival Building.

Island Arts is an amazing organization. Since its inception in 1999 it has brought hundreds of cultural and arts events to the Island. Now in its 20th year Island Arts continues to bring meaningful events to our Island.

You have an opportunity to support Island Arts in its continued quest to bring art and cultural events to our Island. We are seeking sponsors for this upcoming fabulous blues concert. Your sponsorship will help provide a stipend to the band, pay for the rental of the Archival Building and add to the Island Arts Scholarship Fund.

Your donation of a $100 will provide you with 4 tickets to the concert, listing in the program and recognition as a sponsor at the concert. Your support would be greatly appreciated. Island Arts as a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization. Please contact John Ullis at johnju@me.com for more information.

Please mail your check to:

Island Arts

PO Box 88367

Steilacoom WA 98388