Funny film explores outsourcing retirement

Television shows and movies make traveling in retirement look easy. Pick up a brochure, look at a map, pack your bags and discover a new country while living the retirement of your dreams. But that’s Hollywood, not reality.

Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources continues the Images of Aging film series with “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” an amusing movie that proves the adage if just about anything can go wrong, it will go wrong. This 2011 comedy-drama is rated PG-13 and stars award-winning actors Judi Dench and Bill Nighy as retirees hoodwinked into taking a leap of faith and moving to an exotic retirement hotel in India. Though less luxurious than advertised, the hotel slowly begins to charm in unexpected ways. The film also highlights that friendships and romantic relationships can flourish well into retirement, giving life new value and meaning.

“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” will be shown on Saturday, March 14, at the Grand Cinema, located at 606 Fawcett Ave. in Tacoma. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the film begin at 10:45 a.m. Tickets are free but must be obtained in advance online or by calling the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600.

“Who doesn’t fantasize about living in a far-off land where everything is perfect,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “The filmmakers have used that popular image as a wonderful way to look at how we are never too old to learn about ourselves, make new friends and possibly even discover new romances.”

Each film in this series is free and open to the public. Tickets are available one month prior to showing. Seats are general admission and given on a first come, first serve basis. For more information about the films call the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600 or 1-800-562-0332.