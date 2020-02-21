The Suburban Times

Celebrate Vietnamese New Year on Feb. 23

The Trung Vuong Women’s Association of Washington will host a Vietnamese New Years Celebration on Sunday, February 23 (2:30-5:30 pm) at the Salishan Family Center (1724 E 44th St, Tacoma).

The event will include food and fun events for the whole family including:

  • New Years Lion Dance
  • Classical Vietnamese Dance Performances
  • Free Food
  • Lucky Money Tradition
  • Other Traditional New Year Ceremonies

Other sponsors include the Salishan Association, Harvest Pierce County, and the East Tacoma Collaborative Community Leadership Team.

