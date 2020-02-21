Celebrate Vietnamese New Year on Feb. 23

The Trung Vuong Women’s Association of Washington will host a Vietnamese New Years Celebration on Sunday, February 23 (2:30-5:30 pm) at the Salishan Family Center (1724 E 44th St, Tacoma).

The event will include food and fun events for the whole family including:

New Years Lion Dance

Classical Vietnamese Dance Performances

Free Food

Lucky Money Tradition

Other Traditional New Year Ceremonies

Other sponsors include the Salishan Association, Harvest Pierce County, and the East Tacoma Collaborative Community Leadership Team.