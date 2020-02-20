Why did they move Fort Nisqually?

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

People often ask Why the Factor’s/Huggins House and the Granary Building were moved from the 1843 Fort Nisqually site in DuPont, WA to Point Defiance Park in Tacoma.

That is the topic Jerry Eckrom, History Interpreter, Story Teller and Author, will discuss Sunday February 23, 2020, 2:00 pm. This event will be held at the DuPont Presbyterian Church, 502 Barksdale Ave. The program is free and open to the public and appropriate for all ages.

For more information please contact duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com or call 253-964-2399.