Spice & Tea Store Brings Unique Blends, Northwest Aesthetic to Downtown Puyallup

Submitted by Audrey Paule.

Puyallup, Washington – Trove Provisions is the latest addition to the historic district of downtown Puyallup offering locally-made spice blends and teas as well as tea by the cup, chocolates, and other specialty food items. It opened in early January 2020 and is now open seven days a week.

Trove Provisions carries pure culinary herbs, blends, salts and peppers available in jars or by the ounce.

For their third venture in the tea and spice industry, owners Audrey Paule and Alex Page wanted to reimagine what a spice and tea store felt like. Trove is modern and light with clean, continuous lines of Douglas fir shelves snaking around each section. “The struggle,” says Alex, “is creating a space that is simple and visually clean but still warm and inviting.” Audrey adds, “We want people to interact with our teas and spices but if it feels like a museum, they won’t.” To help create warmth and soften the white interior they used locally reclaimed Douglas fir beams from an old warehouse to create their shelves. Providing tester jars so customers can sniff each tea and spice encourages exploration.

The white, modern interior of Trove Provisions feel warm and inviting thanks to Douglas fir shelves and vintage pendant lights.

Designed to be user-friendly, spices and teas are displayed with information about their flavor and uses. The spice section features “pinch bags” that contain about two tablespoons and start at $1.75. In addition, teas and spices are available by the ounce or in refillable jars. The unique tea jars from sister company, Apolis Tea, are powder coated mason jars which protect tea leaves from damaging UV light. According to Alex, “We designed them to be the ultimate storage container for tea and, as a bonus, they’re recyclable and made in America.” Teas are currently available loose-leaf but the couple plans to launch their full lineup in biodegradable pyramid tea bags in early March.

Sister company, Apolis Tea, packages tea in UV protected powder coated mason jars. Teas are available in jars or by the ounce.

Pairing a low-key attitude with more than 20 years of experience, Alex and Audrey built Trove to provide a wealth of spices, unique teas, chocolates, and specialty foods for their new community. “Puyallup has been amazing so far,” says Audrey, “everyone is so welcoming. After moving around for the last few years, it’s wonderful to see familiar faces everyday.” Alex is also excited to start this new chapter: “With food, it’s always personal. But Trove is such an expression of us, I love coming to work and sharing what we do.”

Trove Provisions is located at 115 W Meeker in Puyallup and can be reached at 253-820-9263 or online.