Senate passes O’Ban resolution celebrating Washington’s Chinese Americans

Submitted by Sen. Steve O’Ban’s Office.

The Senate Tuesday has approved a resolution sponsored by Sen. Steve O’Ban that acknowledges the vital role Chinese Americans have played in Washington for well over a century.

Senate Resolution 8684 also condemns the violence and racism that generations of Washington’s Chinese Americans have faced, including an 1885 incident in Tacoma in which a mob forced more than 200 Chinese residents from their shops and homes to a train waiting to take them to Portland.

“Despite facing shocking violence and racism after immigrating to Washington in the 19th century, Chinese Americans have contributed to Washington in so many ways, first when it was a territory and then after it became a state,” said O’Ban, R-Pierce County. “Chinese Americans work in a very wide range of occupations in our state, from doctors and nurses to teachers, business leaders and more. This resolution is our way of saluting our Chinese American community’s contributions and accomplishments and condemning the terrible treatment their ancestors faced after arriving here. May it never happen again.”

Click here to see a video of Sen. O’Ban’s floor speech on the resolution.

