Seattle Dragons game day Sounder trains will run Saturday

Seattle Dragons fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to the Dragons’ game Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. against the Dallas Renegades.

Special Sounder service is in addition to Link light rail, ST Express bus and King County Metro bus service to and from CenturyLink Field.

An inbound Sounder train from the south will depart Lakewood at 11:16 a.m., with stops at all Sounder South stations, and arrive at King Street Station at 12:32 p.m. An inbound train from Snohomish County will depart Everett at 11:45 a.m., with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 12:44 p.m.

Return trains depart King Street Station approximately 35 minutes after the end of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Dragons games is available at soundtransit.org/centurylink.

Sounder game trains are not only for sports fans, but can be used by anyone wishing to travel to Seattle on a weekend. For tips and more information, read our blog post on special weekend Sounder service.

Link light rail runs every 13 to 15 minutes during Connect 2020 and serves 16 stations, including the University of Washington, Capitol Hill, downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila, SeaTac and Angle Lake. Link’s Stadium and Chinatown/International District stations are a short walk from CenturyLink Field.

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. ST Express tickets can be purchased with the Transit GO Ticket app. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at kingcounty.gov/metro/schedules.

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services. Rail riders can avoid the post-game ticket vending machine lines by purchasing a Day Pass at their originating station. One-way tickets and Day Passes can also be purchased with the Transit GO Ticket app.

Another way to skip lines at ticket vending machines is by getting an ORCA card. Cards only cost $5 for adults, plus whatever amount a rider chooses to load in the card’s E-purse or the cost of a pass that is good for unlimited transit trips. ORCA works on trains, buses and ferries throughout the region. More information is available at orcacard.com.

A few additional reminders for a smoother trip:

Riders using an ORCA card should remember to tap on and off at Sounder train and Link light rail stations.

Free parking is available at all Sounder stations, as well as Angle Lake and Tukwila International Boulevard Link stations.

CenturyLink Field does not allow bags larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, so large purses should be left at home. A 1-gallon plastic freezer bag, a 12″ x 6″ x 12″ clear plastic bag or no bag at all will help get you through security faster.