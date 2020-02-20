Read with a Daffodil Princess at the Pierce County Library System

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Local royalty—Daffodil Princesses—will read stories to children at the Pierce County Library System on Saturday, Feb. 22, Saturday, March 7, and Saturday, March 14. Princesses will read stories, talk with children, and be available for photos at 15 libraries.

“Kids love the opportunity to engage with and listen to our local royalty,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Everyone has the chance to feel like a princess!”

Read with a Princess at a Pierce County Library:

Saturday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m.

Steilacoom Pierce County Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd.

Saturday, March 7, 11 a.m.

Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

Saturday, March 7, 2 p.m.

University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m.

South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup

Saturday, March 14, Noon

Tillicum Pierce County Library, 14916 Washington Ave. S.W., Lakewood

Saturday, March 14, 2 p.m.

DuPont Pierce County Library, 1540 Wilmington Drive

Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

In addition, the libraries will share books and other materials, perfect for all ages.

Find more events to enjoy at www.piercecountylibrary.org/calendar.