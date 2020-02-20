Mason Bee Class and Pruning Party Schedule

Submitted by CORE.

Learn about Mason Bees at a free lecture by Orchard Mason Beekeeper Rick Mercier at the UP Library on Saturday, Feb. 22, from noon to 2pm.

Many times more effective than honey bees, Blue Orchard Mason Bees are also totally nonaggressive. They are easy to care for and are our very own native Pacific Northwest Native Bee. These are the same bees used to pollinate the Curran Orchard and have proven to substantially increase the crop yield.

Curran Orchard Pruning Parties!

Learn a new skill and help take care of a unique apple orchard park at 3920 Grandview Drive W in University Place on the following Saturdays from 10am to 1pm!

March 7 and 21

April 4 and 18

Trained volunteers and Master Gardeners will be on hand to provide guidance. Wear old clothes and bring loppers, hand pruners and saws if available. Help is also needed hauling branches to the dumpsters. Great for community service hours! Refreshments provided.

Tree Adoptions still available! Help support the orchard and enjoy delicious fruit in the fall! Adoption info available at www.curranappleorchard.com or by picking up brochures at the orchard.

CORE meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6pm. For more information and to confirm meeting locations, visit www.curranappleorchard.com or email apples@curranappleorchard.com. Everyone is welcome to attend!