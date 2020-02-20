Coming soon: I-5 ramps and Berkeley Street overpass closures in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – A series of overpass and ramp closures at the Interstate 5 and Berkeley Street interchange will require travelers to plan ahead and use alternate routes at the end of February and early March.

The closures allow construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation to connect the new Berkeley Street overpass to new I-5 ramps.

Weekend closure of Berkeley Street overpass

From 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 to 4 a.m. Monday, March 2, the old Berkeley Street overpass and all associated I-5 ramps will close while crews connect the new overpass to the Madigan Army Medical Center gate.

During the weekend closure:

Tillicum residents and businesses will need to use the Thorne Lane interchange to access I-5.

Travelers who normally use the Madigan Gate will need to use alternate gates such as Lewis Main Gate at 41st Division Drive or the Logistics Gate off of Murray Road Southwest to reach Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

At 4 a.m. Monday, March 2, the Berkeley Street overpass and the following ramps will open to travelers:

Northbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street. Travelers will be able to turn right to the Madigan Gate or turn left to Camp Murray and Tillicum.

Madigan Gate to northbound I-5.

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5.

The following ramp will remain closed through March 16:

The ramp from Camp Murray and the Tillicum neighborhood going to northbound I-5.

This closure will allow the contractor to finish building the ramp to northbound I-5 from the new overpass.

Weather conditions might delay the timing of the closures. WSDOT will notify the public of any changes to the schedule once that information becomes available. Detour maps are available on the project web page.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated Pierce County construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.