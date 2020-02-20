Annual Tacoma-Pierce County Opioid Summit to take place Feb. 21

The opioid epidemic in Pierce County will be the key focus Friday, Feb. 21 at the annual Tacoma-Pierce County Opioid Summit.
The Tacoma-Pierce County Opioid Summit is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chris Knutzen Hall, Pacific Lutheran University, 12180 Park Ave. S. in Tacoma. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m.
The 2020 Summit takes place after years of work by the Tacoma-Pierce County Opioid Task Force, led by City of Tacoma Councilmember Conor McCarthy and Pierce County Councilmember Derek Young.
The Summit topics to be discussed include:
- Information on prevention through trauma-informed and restorative practices
- An overview of how federal, state and local opioid funding is impacting Pierce County
- Small group discussions of actions items, finding the gaps, and coordinating efforts
Summit speakers include Courtney Chandler, a program coordinator for Glover Empower Mentoring (GEM). Chandler developed a social-emotional curriculum for GEM (R.O.O.T.S. – Removing Obstacles to Overcoming Trauma in Schools) and successfully implemented the class and restorative justice practices in two local middle schools in Kent, Wash.
