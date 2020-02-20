Annual Tacoma-Pierce County Opioid Summit to take place Feb. 21

The opioid epidemic in Pierce County will be the key focus Friday, Feb. 21 at the annual Tacoma-Pierce County Opioid Summit.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Opioid Summit is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chris Knutzen Hall, Pacific Lutheran University, 12180 Park Ave. S. in Tacoma. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m.

The 2020 Summit takes place after years of work by the Tacoma-Pierce County Opioid Task Force, led by City of Tacoma Councilmember Conor McCarthy and Pierce County Councilmember Derek Young.

The Summit topics to be discussed include:

Information on prevention through trauma-informed and restorative practices

An overview of how federal, state and local opioid funding is impacting Pierce County

Small group discussions of actions items, finding the gaps, and coordinating efforts

Summit speakers include Courtney Chandler, a program coordinator for Glover Empower Mentoring (GEM). Chandler developed a social-emotional curriculum for GEM (R.O.O.T.S. – Removing Obstacles to Overcoming Trauma in Schools) and successfully implemented the class and restorative justice practices in two local middle schools in Kent, Wash.