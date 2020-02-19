‘We Believe!’ Kids at Hope NW Offers Module 1 Training on Feb. 29

Submitted by Cynthia Endicott, Administrative Assistant, Kids At Hope NW.

Kids at Hope answers the simple question “Why do some children succeed and others fail?” and more importantly offers implementation ideas to create an organizational culture where every child truly can experience success.

In this 4 hour introductory session, Wally Endicott, Executive Director of Kids at Hope NW, will share the latest findings in the field of positive psychology, collective efficacy, and hope. This exciting experience will explore the science of hope, optimism and success and how they can be taught to all children and adults. He will share a cultural framework that uses a leadership model to transform an entire campus-organization-community to support the success of every child and adult. No Exceptions!

When:

Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM PST

Where:

Franklin Pierce Early Learning Center

12223 A Street South

Tacoma, WA 98444

Snacks and Lunch will be provided

Please RSVP by Saturday, February 22 to

Jonathan Johnson at: johnsojl1513@gmail.com or 253-861-3694.

This Kids At Hope Module 1 Training is sponsored by Kids at Hope NW.