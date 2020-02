Tacoma Community College is hosting the Susan R. Lytle exhibit in The Gallery at TCC (Building 4). The exhibit opened on February 8 and runs through March 20.

A reception will be held from 2-4 pm on March 1 (RSVP by Feb. 27 at 253-460-4306). The Gallery hours are 10 am-5 pm Monday-Friday on days the college is open. Admission is free.