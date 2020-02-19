Sexual Assault Center for Pierce County selects Carlyn Sampson as executive director

Rebuilding Hope, the agency that supports and advocates for people in Pierce County who have been sexually assaulted, has selected Carlyn Sampson as its executive director. Sampson previously served as the agency’s deputy director and has been with the agency for more than seven years.

“Sexual assault has long been a pervasive problem in our community and the demand for our services has surged. Over the last three years, calls to our 24/7 hotline increased from 3,000 to over 5,000 annually. We have a responsibility to stop sexual violence before it occurs while also responding to abuse and assault effectively through an equitable, client-centered and trauma-informed lens,” Sampson said.

“I am committed to upholding Rebuilding Hope’s mission to serve survivors on their path toward healing while challenging the cultural norms that perpetuate sexual violence. I am also committed to reducing instances of sexual assault in Pierce County by through enhanced prevention efforts and raising awareness of this critical community health concern.”

“It takes a special leader to run a trauma-informed agency like Rebuilding Hope,” said Board President Christine Gleason. “Carlyn’s vision, professionalism and willingness to collaborate will result in serving even more people – many of whom are facing one of the most difficult situations of their lives.”

In the coming months, Rebuilding Hope will host community workshops and a fundraising event:

March 6 – Vicarious Trauma and You workshop – 8:30 to noon., learn more at bit.ly/v-trauma

March 12 – Art Exhibition Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., find tickets at bit.ly/RHluncheon

March through May – Group therapy sessions for teen and adult survivors and parents of survivors, register at bit.ly/marchgrouptherapy