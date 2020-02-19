Pierce County Parks brings Sprinker Recreation Center outreach to YOU!

Submitted by Pierce County Parks.

Pierce County Parks is coming to a location near you in the coming weeks to gather public input on the final design concepts for outdoor improvements at Sprinker Recreation Center! We have two concepts that include a spray park, open central plaza with picnic shelters, more walking paths and synthetic playfields for year-round play. Please come on out and weigh in on these designs!

Sprinker Recreation Center Outreach Options

Our first event will be at the Parkland/Spanaway Library at 13718 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma, on Friday, February 21, from 1:30-4pm. Come meet our design team and have a look at the design options.

On Saturday, February 29, from 10am-3pm, catch us at the Bethel Technology and Art Fair at the Pierce County Skills Center, 16117 Canyon Rd E, Puyallup. We’ll have an interactive tech activity and make community art!

If you can’t make either of those dates, please visit our project website at www.piercecountywa.gov/SprinkerUpdate and view the designs, sign up for email updates and take our survey to share your feedback by March 5!