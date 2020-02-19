Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

“Leap Year Gala” 2020 Auction hosted by Dance Theatre Northwest will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, starting at 5:30 p.m., at the University Place Civic Library Atrium 3609 Market Place West in University Place, WA. Enjoy wine and refreshments while live and silent auctions take place along with live entertainment, raffles and door prizes.

Tickets are still available through www.DTNW.org.

Leap Year Gala is a vital fundraising event to help support programs and equipment so our local 501-c-3 nonprofit organization can continue a 32 year tradition of providing Free dance performances and dance education as part of its community service outreach. Many fabulous experiences and items will be offered including a Holland America Cruise to Alaska, resort vacations, and an African Safari.

Your support is needed because without needed funds DTNW will be unable to continue providing many of its ongoing programs. We are also still seeking auction items both live and silent, gift certificates, services and goods, and gift cards. We invite you to donate an item this year to support the arts and to attend the auction party. Dance Theatre Northwest is a non-profit organization with a 501 c 3 exempt status. Donations of any size are greatly appreciated

Our performances benefit the community with first-rate productions and have been recognized for high artistic quality. Dance Theatre Northwest has received recognition:

City of University Place Award in 2017, Award for 30 Years of Artistic Excellence & Outstanding Service to the Community City of University Place Proclamation in 2014, Award for Artistic Excellence & Outstanding Service to the Community City of University Place Proclamation in 2012, award for long time outstanding service to the community Margaret K. Williams Arts Award from the Pierce County Arts Commission in 1998.



National recognition in the special supplement of Dance Magazine’s Secrets of Successful Studios published in June of 2007.



2009 Recognition by Dance Magazine of Melanie Kirk-Stauffer as an internationally significant female choreographer Cultural Diversity Award from Access Broadway of New York in 1999; and in addition was recognized by BRAVO the film and arts network for “making a difference in children’s lives by exposing them to the exciting world of the arts.”

Recognized by the City of University Place for outstanding service and contributions to the city in 2002, 2004, and 2005.

Our Nutcracker production from 2003 was televised on Rainier Cable throughout the month of December of 2003 and 2004

Dance Theatre Northwest supports the activities of our artists–dancers, musicians, designers, writers, composers and vocalists—both amateur and advanced. DTNW works to provide a professional, healthy environment and artistically challenging opportunities that promote volunteerism and development in arts programming, while serving and encouraging community involvement through our community outreach activities and performances.