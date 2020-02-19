Candidate Parson calls on Rep. Kilmer to renounce corporate money

Submitted by Rebecca Parson Campaign.

At a town hall at the Suquamish Tribal Center on February 1, Representative Derek Kilmer of Washington’s 6th District declared: “there is too much money in our political system.”

Yet Kilmer has taken $3 million from corporate PACs.

In response, Rebecca Parson, who is challenging Kilmer, stated: “If you’ve taken $3 million from corporate PACs, you are not a leader on getting money out of politics; you are in fact beholden to corporations instead of your constituents. It is unconscionable to take money from the real estate industry when homeless people are dying on the streets of our district.”

Kilmer currently sits on a war chest of over $3 million, funded heavily by corporations, including the real estate industry, the controversial McKinsey & Co, and the anti-Medicare for All Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers.

Parson remains the only Democratic candidate in Washington’s 6th district who does not take money from corporate PACs or lobbyists. She thinks it’s time Kilmer did the same. “Today, I am publicly calling on Rep. Kilmer to reciprocally pledge himself to running fair, democratic campaigns funded by the people, not corporations and the 1%. The people of our district deserve no less.”

MORE ABOUT REBECCA PARSON

Rebecca Parson is a Tacoma Area Disabilities Commissioner, tenants’ rights organizer, and small business owner. She has served as a human rights observer in a paramilitary-threatened indigenous community in Mexico, as an AmeriCorps volunteer, and she worked with the International Association of Genocide Scholars. Parson has been endorsed by Brand New Congress, Our Revolution, and the Progressive Caucus of the WA State Democrats.

Learn more about Parson’s campaign at: rebeccaforwa.com, and follow Parson on Twitter: @RebeccaforWA