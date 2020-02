Some readers attempting the Benny’s & Joey’s Quiz have grown discouraged because of their failure to earn a 100% score on any of our mentally stimulating quizzes.

Today's quiz seeks to rectify any feelings of inferiority based on previous Benny's & Joey's Quiz scores. Take our current multiple-choice Benny's & Joey's Quiz; earn a score of 100%, and start the day feeling like an intellectual giant… A real winner. Ready?

1. What comes after "c"? a. Nope. b. Still wrong. c. Getting closer. D. Bingo. You are a winner.