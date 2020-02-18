Work Release Expansion Local Advisory Committee Meeting, Feb. 19

Submitted by Janelle Guthrie, Communications Director, Washington State Department of Corrections.

The Washington Department of Corrections is expanding its work release program. Currently, there are 12 work release facilities across the state, serving 647 men and women. The legislatively approved expansion will add 200 bed spaces in underserved counties.

Pierce and surrounding counties have been identified as having fewer work release beds than needed for their geographic area and are being considered for expansion.

The meeting will take place at Tacoma Community College, Building 11, Senate Room, 6501 S. 19th Street, Tacoma on Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 4-6 pm.