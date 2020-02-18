University of Puget Sound Again Named a Top Producer of Fulbright Students

University of Puget Sound was once again named among colleges and universities that produce the most Fulbright scholars. The 2019–20 list was published by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs this week. The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program.

Five students from Puget Sound received Fulbright awards for academic year 2019–20—more than any other baccalaureate institution in the Pacific Northwest.

Since its inception in 1946, the Fulbright Program has given more than 390,000 passionate and accomplished students, scholars, teachers, artists, and professionals of all backgrounds and fields the opportunity to study, teach, and conduct research; to exchange ideas; and to contribute to finding solutions to important international problems. The global network of Fulbrighters fosters mutual understanding between the United States and partner nations, advances knowledge across communities, and improves lives around the globe.

The Fulbright competition is administered at Puget Sound through the university’s fellowships office . For more information contact Associate Director of Fellowships and Academic Advising Kelli Delaney M.Ed.’07 .