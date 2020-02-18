The Wolves coming to Lakewood Playhouse

Submitted by John Munn, Managing Artist Director.

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to present the Fifth Show of our 81st Anniversary Season – “The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe”. We are so excited to be the South Sound Premier this amazing Pulitzer Prize Nominated play about fierce, young women warriors of the soccer field and the challenges that the face in life both on, and off, the field.

The Play will be performed on Fridays, Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Performances will be February 28th through March 22nd with two Special “Pay What You Can” Showings at 8:00pm on Thursday, February 27th and Thursday, March 5th, 2020. Our Ticket Prices are $27.00 (General Admission), $24.00 (Military & Seniors) and $21.00 (Students/Educators).

Presented in the Lakewood Playhouse’s thrust configuration with seating facing the stage as well on both of its sides. This production of “THE WOLVES” will put you right in the middle of the team’s warmups prior to their some of the most important games of their lives.

“The Wolves” will be the Lakewood Playhouse debut Indeah Harris who comes to the Playhouse as the current head of the drama department at Harrison Preparatory High School.

The Production Features a number of New, and Returning, Local Actors including : Sierra Margullis (#00), Jasmine Smith (#2), Courtney Dana Jean Rainer (#7), Mia Uhl (#8), Taylor Greig (#11), Alyssa Gries (#13), Penelope Venturini (#14), Andreya Pro (#25), Kaydance Rowden (#46) and Elaine Weaver (Soccer Mom)

ABOUT THE SHOW: ? “Life is a Game That Takes Practice”

During a series of pre-game warm-ups, a high school girls’ indoor soccer team spars over big life issues and jockeys for position in the pack. A lively, poignant portrait of nine adolescent “warriors” who just want to fit in, stand out, and score some goals.

A Lakewood Playhouse / South Sound Premier

This program is supported, in part, by a grant from the Washington State Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts

AUDIENCE WARNING:

This production features mature subject matter, language and frank discussion of the world that our high school students face everyday.

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic. The theatre is located within the Lakewood Towne Center, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, Washington 98499. For further information about “THE WOLVES by Sarah DeLappe” please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042 or make any e-mail queries to John Munn, Managing Artistic Director, at jmunn.lakewoodplayhouse@gmail.com.