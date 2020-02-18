Public Technology Update at Pierce County Library System

In the next several weeks, the Pierce County Library System will be installing computers to replace the well-used and outdated technology at Pierce County Libraries.

Modern public desktop computers and laptops ensure the Library continues to provide you with up-to-date technology and security. The new technology will include Windows 10 and Office 2016, in addition to laptops that may be borrowed for in-library use. PCLS also recently introduced mobile printing for customers to print from their own devices, whether in-library or from home.

In the interim, as the old computers are removed from service, we apologize the Library has fewer computers available for use until the new computers are installed. We recommend you contact your local library to learn the availability of public computers before traveling to a location. We apologize for the inconvenience, and look forward to serving you with new technology in the coming weeks.

PCLS technology provides customers with multiple options for accessing information. We want to remind you using a shared public computer requires your attentiveness to secure and protect your personal data.