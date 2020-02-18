Submitted by Melanie Stone, PARCS President.

PARCS – DuPont is so thankful to the Nisqually Tribe of Indians for their selection of our nonprofit for their 2019 Charitable Giving. Because of their support, and our collaboration with the City of DuPont Events, Recreation & Tourism, we are able to host our Inagural “PARCS in the Park,” Family Day at the Movies event!

Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 8th!

Our plan is to build on this event year after year, making it one of the must-attend, premier, South Sound Summer events! Follow our Facebook page and on Instagram to learn more about PARCS and events and activities throughout the Pacific Northwest!

Contact us TODAY to become a premier sponsor!

When: Saturday, August 8 2020.

Time: Family Fun 3pm-7pm | Movies 7pm-11:30pm

Where: Clocktower Park, DuPont

Who: PARCS DuPont in cooperation with the City of DuPont Events and Tourism

Contact: Melanie Stone, PARCS President, 253.882.9498 | m.stone.parcs@gmail.com