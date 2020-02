Every other Friday starting April 17 through October the City of Lakewood will host the Lakewood Night Market at 6125 Motor Ave SW.

This new night market is every other Friday from 3-7pm Shop local and support local farmers! Enjoy craft and jewelry vendors, food trucks, children’s activities and more. Now selling local wine, and beer. Plenty of free parking. See all of our vendors and the complete schedule of events at, cityoflakewood.us/lakewood-farmers-market/.