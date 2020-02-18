CPSD Promising Future: Sentoa Leapai

Originally from Virginia, Sentoa’s family moved to Lakewood when his mom was stationed on Joint Base Lewis-McChord in 2014. He is a very active member of the Hudtloff community. He wrestles, runs track and plays football. He is also a member of the science club and national honor society. He tries to do community service at the school whenever he can.

“Sentoa is a kind-hearted student who understands the importance of education and doing well in middle school,” said Hudtloff Principal Cindy Adams. “He chooses to be kind to other students and staff and works hard to support others.”

As part of his class schedule, Sentoa is a guidance office teaching assistant. In that role, he helps support new students by showing them around the building and answering questions. He also helps families that speak Samoan because he speaks the language.

His current career goals include playing running back in the NFL or training to become a Navy SEAL.