City of U.P. asks ‘Is Your Business at Risk?’

Did you know that 43 percent of cyber-attacks target small businesses

The Verizon 2019 Data Breach Investigations Report showed that 52 percent of these attacks involved hacking, followed by social attacks and malware. The majority of the attacks (69 percent) came from outsiders.

So what do you need to do to protect your business? According to FEMA’s “Every Business Should Have a Plan” report on cybersecurity:

Use anti-virus software and keep it up-to-date.

Don’t open email from unknown sources.

Use hard-to-guess passwords.

Protect your computer from Internet intruders by using firewalls.

Back up your computer data.

Regularly download security protection updates known as patches.

Make sure your co-workers know what to do if your computer system becomes infected.

Subscribe to the Department of Homeland Security National Cyber Alert System to receive free, timely alerts on new threats and learn how to better protect your area of cyberspace.

Visit Pierce County’s Cyber Training site to get updates on their next training session for local businesses.

Just recently, the Washington Department of Revenue’s Business Licensing Service (BLS) reported that some local license customers are getting phishing attacks by email that may tell a business that its endorsements should be renewed or certified. These emails are not from BLS or any of its partners. Read more here and be sure your employees know what to do if one of these emails arrives in your inbox.

Jennifer Hales, public safety administrator for the City of U.P. and the City’s emergency management point person, suggests that businesses take a minimum of at least one preparedness action per month. By the end of the year, you will have taken significant steps toward protecting your business.