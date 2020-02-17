The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council Feb. 18 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, February 18 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1.  Minutes of Febuary 4, 2020
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #113034- #113040 in the amount of $223,836.06 
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #113042 – #113109 in the amount of $68,818.89 and Manual Check #113041 in the amount of $66.50
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. New Items
    1. BNSF Train Depot Restoration Project (AB 2974) (*)
    2. 4th of July – Tacoma Events Commission (AB 2975) (*)
    3. InvoiceCloud Agreement (AB 2976) (*)
    4. Vision MS – Electronic Bill Payment and Presentment Agreement (AB 2978) (*)
    5. Unrepresented Employee Pay Plan (AB 2977) (Resolution #1176) (*)
  6. Reports
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
  7. Study Session

Development Regulations

