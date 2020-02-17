Steilacoom Town Council Feb. 18 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, February 18 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of Febuary 4, 2020
- Approval of Payroll Checks #113034- #113040 in the amount of $223,836.06
- Approval of Claims Checks #113042 – #113109 in the amount of $68,818.89 and Manual Check #113041 in the amount of $66.50
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- New Items
- BNSF Train Depot Restoration Project (AB 2974) (*)
- 4th of July – Tacoma Events Commission (AB 2975) (*)
- InvoiceCloud Agreement (AB 2976) (*)
- Vision MS – Electronic Bill Payment and Presentment Agreement (AB 2978) (*)
- Unrepresented Employee Pay Plan (AB 2977) (Resolution #1176) (*)
- Reports
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Study Session
Development Regulations
