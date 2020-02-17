“Girl Waits with Gun” is Pierce County READS next book

Explore the life of Constance Kopp, the country’s first female sheriff, in bestselling author Amy Stewart’s “Girl Waits with Gun,” the Pierce County READS book selection for 2020. The county-wide one-book reading program will culminate with an afternoon with Ms. Stewart on Saturday, March 28 at 1 p.m. at McGavick Conference Center on the Clover Park Technical College campus in Lakewood.

Pierce County READS brings together Pierce County residents to engage, read and talk about great books. In this winter’s selection, Ms. Stewart tells the story based upon the real-life Kopp sisters and their action-packed life in 1914 New Jersey. “Girl Waits with Gun” is the first book in the series and it is in development with Amazon Studios for a television series.



Pierce County READS will also include several book discussions. For more information on this winter’s featured author, Amy Stewart, her books and upcoming Pierce County READS events visit www.piercecountyreads.org.



Pierce County READS is presented in partnership with The News Tribune and the Pierce County Library Foundation generously sponsors the free community program.