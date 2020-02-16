Tacoma Link to run extended hours for political rally at Tacoma Dome

Sound Transit will operate extended hours to accommodate crowds leaving the Tacoma Dome after an event in which Sen. Bernie Sanders will appear on President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 17. The event begins at 7 p.m.

Doors open to the public at 5 p.m.

The last northbound Tacoma Link train will depart Tacoma Dome Station at 9:48 p.m. The last southbound Tacoma Link train will leave Theater District Station at 10 p.m.

Regular ST Express service will be available after the event. There will be no Sounder service.

Complete train and bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedules.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic e-mail service alerts for Tacoma Link, Link light rail, Sounder and ST Express routes. Rider alerts can inform you about service interruptions, special event service, holiday schedules and disruptions due to inclement weather. Sign up at soundtransit.org/subscribe-to-alerts.