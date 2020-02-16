Reserve your seat for Champions for Youth Breakfast

The Champions for Youth Breakfast is a community celebration and fundraiser for Communities In Schools of Lakewood on March 4, 2020 at 7:00 AM. We will have student performers, speakers and scholarship winners announced.

The breakfast is a great place to learn more about our work and get involved to ensure local student success! Communities In Schools of Lakewood’s work is only success because of caring community members like YOU.

Donations support Communities In Schools of Lakewood’s work with 2,200+ Lakewood students.

Enjoy a Great Breakfast

Hear Student Stories

Scholarships & Awards

Raffles

March 4, 2020 (7-8:30 am) at the McGavick Conference Center, Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Building 23; Lakewood, WA 98499.

