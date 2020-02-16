Vet Clinic, Feb. ’20

Submitted by Chas. Ames.

New resources for military veterans.

Thousands of housing vouchers for veterans went unused last year, hurting efforts to end homelessness www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2020/01/14/thousands-of-housing-vouchers-for-veterans-went-unused-last-year-hurting-efforts-to-end-homelessness/

Is adopting a service dog right for you? What veterans diagnosed with PTSD need to know www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2020/01/02/is-adopting-a-service-dog-right-for-you-what-veterans-diagnosed-with-ptsd-need-to-know/

Free sports gear, tickets for Veterans and military kids www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/61327/free-gear-tickets-military-veteran-kids/

Veterans to see virtual hearings at Board of Veterans Appeals in early 2020 www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/68964/veterans-see-virtual-hearings-board-veterans-appeals-early-2020/

Veterans need VHIC for in-person Commissary, Military Exchange, MWR access www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/68479/veterans-need-vhic-for-in-person-commissary-military-exchange-and-mwr-access/

From golf courses to commissaries: More details about access to new military benefits for 4.1M… www.militarytimes.com/pay-benefits/2020/01/03/from-golf-courses-to-commissaries-more-details-about-access-to-new-military-benefits-for-41-million-extra-people/

Veterans can now access their VA medical records through their iPhones www.militarytimes.com/pay-benefits/2019/11/07/veterans-can-now-access-their-va-medical-records-through-their-iphones/

Your Next VA Home Loan www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/70043/next-va-home-loan/

Which VA life insurance program is best for you? www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/17542/va-life-insurance-program-best/