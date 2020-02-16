Letter: More Taxes Again?

Submitted by KM Hills.
Here we go again. . . A local government, Pierce County, is looking to tax County residents more.
Just after Pierce County property owners got slammed with a 20% tax increase, to fully fund schools, and shortly after the resident’s voted to support I-976, to stop ST3 taxes, Council members Connie Ladenburg and Derek Young feel it is a good time to, yet again, want more from the residents.
This new tax is a sales tax increase which would make EVERYTHING cost more. The new tax is to fund mental health treatment and like education, mental health treatment is already funded at the state level under Medicaid.
I worked as a therapist in community mental health for 20 years and while we always heard funding was tight staffing increases were always funded. Community mental health treatment used to be for the most chronically mentally ill and now it serves everyone on Medicaid, with the tax payers already footing the bill.
We don’t have bottomless pockets and we are taxed too much already.
If you want to speak out against this tax increase you can on March 10th @ 3pm at the County Council Chambers.
Comments
Bob Warfield says
The fairest way to tax society is on wealth.The practical way to do this is on income. We continue to delude ourselves around everything to do with taxation. And since Booth Gardner, few politicians have been willing to even consider the messy construction we have devised to pay for what we need, arranging off-sets that burden those who cannot manage and subsidies for those in political favor.
Meanwhile, “Tim Eymans” emerge to sell populist conviction that everything will be fine if we just doctor the books and get someone else to pay. The result, from local potholes to our national Congress, is too often a myopically dysfunctional complex of people and positions where the path to power defers to owning the problem rather than solving it.
The answer of course demands that we all be informed citizens, participating where we can, to encourage thoughtful, cooperative application of means to issues affecting our daily lives and national prospect. I think Washington and Lincoln would approve.
Brenden says
I respectfully disagree. For starters I believe you are looking at “fairness” from what I would say is an obscured point of view. When you say a tax on wealth I think you are of the opinion that if someone has much more than paying more won’t hurt as much.
That is certainly not “fair” in my opinion. Following the same train of thought wouldn’t it be even more “fair” if we all paid the same amount or percentage?
As far as the Tim Eymans of the world; Mr. Eyman has put forth initiatives to the people to lower different taxes like car tabs if you think that is an accounting trick what would you call the state’s version of fully funded doing education(smoke and mirrors) additionally if you think it’s easier for people with more money to pay taxes what about the ones in the middle that are paying 600 dollars for car tabs. I feel your sentiment but once again respectfully disagree