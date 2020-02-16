Letter: More Taxes Again?

Submitted by KM Hills.

Here we go again. . . A local government, Pierce County, is looking to tax County residents more.

Just after Pierce County property owners got slammed with a 20% tax increase, to fully fund schools, and shortly after the resident’s voted to support I-976, to stop ST3 taxes, Council members Connie Ladenburg and Derek Young feel it is a good time to, yet again, want more from the residents.

This new tax is a sales tax increase which would make EVERYTHING cost more. The new tax is to fund mental health treatment and like education, mental health treatment is already funded at the state level under Medicaid.

I worked as a therapist in community mental health for 20 years and while we always heard funding was tight staffing increases were always funded. Community mental health treatment used to be for the most chronically mentally ill and now it serves everyone on Medicaid, with the tax payers already footing the bill.

We don’t have bottomless pockets and we are taxed too much already.

If you want to speak out against this tax increase you can on March 10th @ 3pm at the County Council Chambers.