Sound Transit train, bus schedules for President’s Day

Sound Transit Sounder trains and ST Express buses will operate on a regular weekday schedule for the President’s Day holiday on Monday, Feb. 17.

Link light rail service will operate on a Connect 2020 schedule. Tacoma Link will operate on a Sunday schedule.

As part of Connect 2020, now through March 13, Link trains run every 13-15 minutes in each direction, and passengers traveling through downtown Seattle must transfer via a new center platform at Pioneer Square Station. For safety, bicycles are not allowed at Pioneer Square; passengers with bikes must exit at University Street or International District/Chinatown stations.

To make it easier for commuters to keep their bikes off the system, Sound Transit is installing new on-demand BikeLink lockers at the Rainier Beach, SODO and University of Washington stations. Cards to access the lockers are available at bikelink.org.

Throughout the Connect 2020 period of light rail service impacts, passengers should:

Allow extra time, at least 30 minutes. Trains will run every 13-15 minutes and will be crowded.

Pay attention to signage and direction from Sound Transit staff ambassadors. Boarding platforms and station entrances will change through the duration of this project.

Sign up for Rider Alerts and go to connect2020.soundtransit.org for more information.

Schedules and transit center locations for the agency’s Sounder commuter rail service, ST Express buses, Link light rail and Tacoma Link can be found at soundtransit.org.

Riders can also sign up to receive automatic text or e-mail service alerts for Link, Sounder North, Sounder South, Tacoma Link or ST Express at soundtransit.org/schedule/rider-alerts. Rider Alerts can help you plan your trip around inclement weather, inform you about special service to events, and alert you to holiday schedule changes.

Commuters can avoid lines for ticket machines by purchasing a Day Pass. Riders can purchase Sounder, ST Express and Link light rail tickets with the Transit GO Ticket app. Another way to skip lines at ticket machines is by getting an ORCA card. Cards only cost $5 for adults, plus whatever amount a rider chooses to load in the card’s E-purse or the cost of a pass that is good for unlimited transit trips. ORCA works on trains, buses and ferries throughout the region. More information is available at orcacard.com.