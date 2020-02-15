County Council to consider one-tenth of 1% sales tax for behavioral health

The Pierce County Council will be considering a one-tenth of 1% sales tax for behavioral health.

Ordinance 2020-24 will be discussed at the following committee and Council meetings:

Feb. 18, 9:30 a.m. – Human Services Committee – Council Chambers, 930 Tacoma Ave. S., Room 1045, Tacoma

March 10, 3 p.m. – Pierce County Council Meeting – Council Chambers, 930 Tacoma Ave. S., Room 1045, Tacoma

For more information about Ordinance 2020-24 or ways to comment visit piercecountywa.gov/one. If you are unable to attend a meeting but would like to watch it live go to www.piercecountywa.gov/ council.