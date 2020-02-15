Arcora Foundation names Vanetta Abdellatif new President and CEO

Submitted by Arcora Foundation.

Arcora Foundation, the Foundation of Delta Dental of Washington, is pleased to announce Vanetta Abdellatif as its new President and CEO. Abdellatif is replacing Diane Oakes, who has accepted a position with Delta Dental of Washington (DDWA) as Chief Mission Officer.

As the state’s largest foundation focused on oral health, Arcora Foundation’s mission is to bend the arc of oral health toward equity. Arcora and DDWA share a vision that all people enjoy good oral and overall health with no one left behind.

“I am honored and excited to join the team. The Board and staff’s commitment to Arcora’s mission is impressive. I look forward continuing the Foundation’s work with partners across the state to eliminate oral health disparities,” said Abdellatif. “Oral health is essential to overall health and yet, too many people in Washington suffer unnecessarily from preventable oral disease. Our focus on preventing disease, increasing access to care and transforming health systems will advance health equity and improve lives. We expect to make a measurable improvement in health, focusing on underserved communities.”

Abdellatif was previously CEO of Community Health Centers for Multnomah County Health Department in Oregon, which includes 18 health centers and several dental sites. While CEO, she focused on implementing innovative programs to increase prevention, improve access to care and boost dental and medical integration. Abdellatif has served on numerous Boards locally and nationally including as the past Chair of the Northwest Health Foundation and the Oregon Primary Care Association. She earned a Master of Public Health, Health Services Administration from San Diego State University and a BA in Social Welfare from the University of California, Berkeley.

“We’ve made substantial progress to improve oral health in Washington, yet significant oral health disparities remain. People of color and those with lower incomes have higher rates of oral disease and untreated cavities,” said Diane Oakes, Chief Mission Officer of Delta Dental of Washington. “Vanetta Abdellatif has the expertise and passion to lead Arcora Foundation into the new decade. Her experience managing large health systems combined with her strong commitment to health equity make her an ideal person to guide Arcora’s important work,” said Oakes.

“I am confident that with Vanetta’s leadership we will identify innovative and meaningful ways to further advance our mission,” said Arcora Foundation Board Chair, Fred Kiga. “Vanetta’s experience and passion for health equity will help Arcora continue to make significant progress towards better oral health, leading to improved health for the people of Washington.”

About Arcora Foundation: Arcora Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to improving oral health and advancing health equity by partnering with communities to prevent oral disease, transform health systems, and increase access to care. Funded by nonprofit Delta Dental of Washington, the state’s largest dental benefits company, we work toward a shared vision: All people enjoy good oral and overall health, with no one left behind. For more information, visit www.ArcoraFoundation.org.

About Delta Dental of Washington: Delta Dental of Washington is the state’s largest dental benefit provider, covering more than two million people in Washington state and an additional one million people nationally. As the only not-for-profit carrier dedicated to improving oral health in Washington, Delta Dental of Washington plays a vital role through public awareness, philanthropy and advocacy. For more information, visit: www.deltadentalwa.com.