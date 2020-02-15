5th Annual South Sound Business Summit – Tuesday May 5, 2020

The first full week of May is designated National Small Business Week. Every year since 1963, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Five years ago, Paul Long, a local business banker, created the South Sound Business Summit to give the opportunity for small business owners to hear from local South Sound leaders about the challenges and successes of owning a small business. Last year, 200 local leaders attended the summit and learned from three amazing speakers. Each year the topics are chosen by the previous year’s attendees.

This year’s event will be held Tuesday May 5, 2020 from 8:00am to 12:00pm. The event will be held at McGavick Conference Center located at 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW in Lakewood.

The speaker series is a great opportunity for small business owners to learn through an educational event that inspires and connects the business community while networking with other like-minded business leaders.

2020 SPEAKER LINEUP

Eradicating Entrepreneurial Poverty

Mike Michalowicz (By Video Conference)

Nationally recognized author of Profit First, Fix This Next, Clockwork, Surge, The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur, and The Pumpkin Plan.

Mike will talk about his mission to eradicate entrepreneurial poverty and look at various aspects of a business to provide a simple framework that helps a business grow profitably and sustainably and make a difference.

IMPACT: A Crash Course In Leadership

Elisa Hays

Inspirational speaker, storyteller, and “Attitude Adjuster” a sought-after authority on leadership, resilience, and inclusion

Leadership is about what you do, the choices you make, when confronted with adversity. Learn what separates a genuine leader from someone in a position of authority. Be inspired to become the leader people can’t resist. Discover how you can lead through any adversity with four powerful, simple actions.

Choosing the Positive Path to getting where you want to go

Barry Long

Highly valued marketing professional and former consultant trainer with Microsoft and worldwide speaker for over 20 years

Barry has faced life altering challenges that have taught him the value of positive attitude and perseverance. Through his work as a professional speaker and leadership coach, Barry has shared his message of motivation with thousands of people; helping them to take action, communicate successfully, and reach their goals through real conversation, direct guidance and actionable plans.

Normally to hear these speakers, attendance would cost $250-$500, but because of their commitment to small business, tickets will continue to be $35 ($10 for students, $30 for Veterans) and can be purchased at www.southsoundbusinesssummit.com. All profit from the event will be donated to The Washington State Small Business Development Center (SBDC). SBDC is a network of more than 30 expert business advisors working in communities across the state to help entrepreneurs or small business owners start, grow or buy/sell a business.

Business owners can be sure that this event is a great opportunity to learn about innovation, development and success for their business and to network with many other likeminded individuals.