Tacoma County & Golf Club seeks to alter plat

The Tacoma Country & Golf Club has filed a plat alteration application with the City of Lakewood to alter North Plat lots 30, 31, 32, 34, 35, 36, 37, and 38. The plat alteration’s area is approximately 4.8 acres located southwest of the Gravelly Lake Drive SW and Country Club Lane SW intersection. All lots to be altered are proposed to be at a minimum 25,000 gross square feet.

The public comment period is open through February 27, 2020. Learn more about the application and how to comment at the City’s website.