Steilacoom Town Administrator Feb. 14 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – February 18, 2020, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – March 9, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – March 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Preservation and Review Board – February 26, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Sunnyside Beach Park to be Temporarily Closed:

Sunnyside Beach park will be closed from February 25, 2020 through February 28, 2020. BNSF will be removing the crossing pads for rail and surfacing replacement at the crossing. Because the crossing is the only legal land side access to the park, the park will be closed during the process.

Changes in Curbside Recycling:

A reduction in viable recycling markets has necessitated a change in what is currently accepted in your curbside recycling (grey) container. Please visit the Town’s official website to see what is and is not acceptable. Questions? Please call Terry Huber at (253) 983-2077. Residents can request a FREE recycling reminder magnet or poster from Pierce County Public Works at the following link:

Public Safety:

DPS activity included:

129 calls for service last week

4 reports for investigation of persons-in-crisis, including the rescue of a person from the path of an oncoming train

2 reports for drug intoxication/possession

4 reports of fraud/identity theft

3 reports of domestic disturbances

1 report for an interrupted vehicle prowl

1 report of theft

39 traffic stops

5 medical aid responses

Officers have begun an emphasis upon speeding along Union Avenue.

Officers have begun an emphasis upon illegal parking and road congestion along Old Military Road and Galloway Street, related to ongoing issues and Cherrydale Elementary School.

Interviews for a new public safety officer are scheduled for later this month.

Cherrydale School:

There has been an increase in congestion around student pickup time at Cherrydale Elementary School. The Public Safety Department reminds parents please to avoid parking in prohibited areas along Galloway Street and blocking traffic along Old Military Road.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on clearing fallen branches and trees from the rights-of-way; blowing sidewalks and applying moss killer to select sidewalks; replaced stop signs damaged during the windstorms this last weekend; attended various trainings; and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew completed bucket and vault rescue training for all of the crews; set a new street light on Short Street; disconnected a power service in the 1900 block of Commercial Street; assisted the Water/Sewer department; replaced a pedestal on Champion Street; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew completed sewer inspections for the Norberg development main line; repaired a water service in the 3000 block of Heath Court; repaired a water service in the 1200 block of Eleanor Court; cleaned up storm debris from various sites; participated in various trainings; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew cleaned up various parks and facilities after the rain and wind events; attended various trainings; and performed other buildings and grounds maintenance activities.

Other:

Friends of the Steilacoom Library Speaker Series:

The Friends of the Steilacoom Library and the Steilacoom Historical Museum are partnering to bring back the historical speaker series. All events are at 3 PM at the Museum.

March 13: Karen Haas, Pioneer Memories, Future Dreams: Ezra Jane Meeker.

Steilacoom Community Church:

This year for Good Friday, Steilacoom Community Church is putting together a festival chorus and orchestra to perform the Dan Forrest, “Requiem for the Living”.

The church choir is already about 26 singers, but they are opening their doors to any singers in the area who would like to join in this project.

This requiem differs from traditional settings in that instead of being a prayer for the dead, this one is a prayer of hope for those left behind. This is going to be a very powerful evening that everyone involved will carry with them for a very long time!

The rehearsal commitment is not too intensive and does allow for some flexibility. There will be just four rehearsals from 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM on the following dates. 3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5. Then one dress rehearsal on Wednesday, April 8th from 7 PM – 9PM. The performance will be on Friday, April 10th at 7:00 PM.

All are invited for this amazing event! If you are not a singer but are still intrigued, your are also invited to attend the performance and enjoy the music!

For additional information, contact Jeremy Shilley at 253.307.1226 or Jeremy.shilley@gmail.com

Census 2020: You Count

