Hear ye, hear ye!

Princesses, princes, knights, dragon slayers, and more!

Join us for an enchanted “High Tea” with a menu fit for royalty on March 14th at The Home Course. Bring your camera for photo opportunities with princesses from distant lands!

Tickets must be purchased at City Hall.

Details:

Purchase Location: DuPont City Hall – 1700 Civic Dr, DuPont, WA

Date: March 14, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Address: The Home Course – 2300 Golf House Rd, DuPont, WA

Cost: $25 per adult/$15 per child

Poster: www.dupontwa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/3403/Princess-Tea-2020?bidId=