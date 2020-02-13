N. Tacoma Avenue and N. 1st Street intersection expected to open by Feb. 14

In the Stadium District, crews are finishing rail installation in the Tacoma Avenue and N. 1st Street intersection this week. We expect this intersection to open by Feb 14. After this intersection opens, crews will remove or fill in abandoned utility structures on N. 1st St., which will close one lane of traffic on N. 1st St.

After the Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st St. intersection opens, crews will close the west side of Stadium Way at Division Avenue to install track across Division Ave. on Stadium Way. Crews continue to install track and foundations for Link power poles and build the traction power substation on the west side of Stadium Way north of S. 4th Street. We expect that Stadium Way will be open to two-way traffic between S. 4th St. and the 705 at the end of this week.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 19th Street to S. 15th Street, the contractor is installing underground electrical vaults as part of the track installation process. Later this week, crews will remove asphalt on the west side of MLK Jr. Way in this area. Early next week crews will move the rail into place.

Crews continue to work on signals and lighting at MLK Jr. Way and Earnest Brazil Street as well as install foundations for Link power poles on MLK Jr. Way between 9th Street and 15th Street.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on N. 1st Street, N. Tacoma Avenue, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Earnest Brazill Street, S. 16th Street, S. 17th Street, Stadium Way, and Commerce Street

When

Week of February 10

Where

N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st St. — intersection closure. Intersection expected to open by Feb 14.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 19th St. to S. 15th St. – southbound lane closure.

S. 17th Street west and east of MLK Jr. Way to the alleys – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 13th St. to S. 11th St – lane restriction.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Ave to Baker Center driveway – southbound lane closure.

Division Avenue at Stadium Way – Division Ave closure may start late this week.

Stadium Way from Broadway to the 705 onramp — southbound lane closure; use detours. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Tacoma Avenue. Two-way traffic on Stadium Way from S. 4th St. to the 705 is expected by the end of this week.

Commerce Street from 9th St. to 7th St. – lane restriction.