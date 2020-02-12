Sound Transit offers extended service in Tacoma on Valentine's Day

Sound Transit will operate a special northbound Sounder train and offer extended hours on Tacoma Link to accommodate crowds leaving the Blake Shelton concert at the Tacoma Dome on Friday, Feb. 14. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

Sound Transit offers 10 regular evening Sounder trips to Tacoma from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sounder will depart Tacoma Dome Station at approximately 11:15 p.m., with stops in Puyallup, Sumner, Auburn, Kent and Tukwila, ending at King Street Station in Seattle.

Riders are encouraged to save time and purchase round trip tickets at their originating station or ahead of time on the TransitGo Ticket App.

The last northbound Tacoma Link train will depart Tacoma Dome Station at 11:48 p.m. The last southbound Tacoma Link train will leave Theater District Station at midnight.

Complete train and bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedules.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic e-mail service alerts for Tacoma Link, Link light rail, Sounder and ST Express routes. Rider alerts can inform you about service interruptions, special event service, holiday schedules and disruptions due to inclement weather. Sign up at soundtransit.org/subscribe-to-alerts.