I-5 HOV ramps to westbound SR 16 closed this weekend in Tacoma

TACOMA – Weekend travelers who use the Interstate 5 HOV lanes to westbound State Route 16 HOV lane will need to use a different ramp this weekend.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close both the northbound and southbound I-5 HOV lanes to the westbound SR 16 HOV lane for drainage work.

The around-the-clock closure will be in place from 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17. This work is weather sensitive and could be rescheduled.

Both the northbound and southbound I-5 exits to westbound 16 will remain open. The eastbound SR 16 HOV ramps to both directions of I-5 will also remain open.

Additional HOV overnight ramp closures are available at TacomaTraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.