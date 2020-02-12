December shows the lowest unemployment rates of 2019

In December, unemployment rates dropped by 3 tenths of a percent to 4.8, the lowest rate seen in 2019.

The total number of unemployed Pierce County residents is only slightly lower than that of King County, who has nearly three times the labor force (27,890 King vs. 21,808 Pierce).

Active job postings are up to nearly 16,000. This uptick is supported by strong seasonal demand in retail trades.

An estimated 6K jobs were added to the labor force.

Health care employers continue to drive Pierce County’s job demand.

In addition to Retail Salespersons (895) and Registered Nurses (671), we see strong demand for Social and Human Service Assistants (373) and Maintenance and Repair Workers (333).

See the interactive report at the WorkForce Central website.